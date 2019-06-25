LeBron James Says Shooting ‘Space Jam 2’ Is ‘Surreal’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seems pretty excited to be in “Space Jam 2.”

The NBA superstar is the lead in the sequel to the 1996 hit with Michael Jordan. It’s not lost on him how incredible of a situation this is.

James tweeted Monday night, “Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me!! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS.”

I know LeBron James entered the league with a ton of hype, but would anybody really have believed you back in 2003 if you told them in 2019 he’d be doing “Space Jam 2” and have three rings?

The three rings part is unbelievable by itself. I don’t think anybody would have believed the movie part. Yet, here we are.

The cast for the new movie is also loaded with talent. Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul And Anthony Davis are all going to be in the new film.

Given how many struggles there were early on to get major players, LeBron was eventually surrounded with a great group of fellow basketball stars.

Unfortunately, we won’t be getting “Space Jam 2” for a decent amount of time. It’s not slated to come out at the current moment until July 2021, which means we’re over two years away. (RELATED: ‘Space Jam 2‘ Scheduled To Be Released July 16, 2021)

I think fans are willing to stomach the wait as long as it turns out to be great whenever it finally shows up. The first one was a gigantic hit.

Anything else won’t be tolerated or accepted. We’ll have to see what King James is capable of producing.