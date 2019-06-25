REPORT: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Cost Taxpayers $3M Just From Home Renovations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly spent $3 million in renovations on their Frogmore Cottage home.
The cottage underwent renovations to return the five properties into a single home for Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The home renovations themselves cost taxpayers $3.06 million, royal accounts revealed.
The furnishings of Frogmore Cottage were paid for by the royal couple.
“The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate,” said Michael Stevens, who is responsible for the monarchy’s accounts. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Labeled As ‘Extravagant’ After Spending $500,000 In 2018)
“The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property,” Stevens added.
I get that renovations on royal buildings are necessary because they’re so old, but $3 million on a house for a single family is a lot of money. Especially when that money comes from taxpayers’ pockets.
Are Markle and Prince Harry going to be inviting taxpayers to come and visit their home? Probably not, so I’d just like to know how they justify spending this much money on themselves and not public services.