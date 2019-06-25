Pence: ‘Mexico Has Done More To Secure Our Border In 10 Days Than Democrats In Congress Have In 10 YEARS’

Vice President Mike Pence praised the efforts of Mexican authorities Tuesday, arguing that they had done more to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border than the Democrats in Congress.

“Mexico is keeping its promise & now sending 15,000 troops to border to help with crisis,” Pence tweeted. “Meanwhile Dems won’t fund beds for migrant children. Mexico continues to do more than Congressional Dems to secure our border, and its time for them to STEP UP!”

Pence offered similar comments during a Sunday morning appearance on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, again saying, “Mexico has done more to secure our border in 10 days than Democrats in Congress have in 10 YEARS.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Gets Standing Ovation Despite Student Walkout At Commencement Speech)

Democrats have repeatedly refused funding for additional beds in migrant detention centers, all while blaming President Donald Trump for the overcrowded conditions. Freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the detention centers to be closed and no additional funding, but offered no solutions as to what should be done about the influx of illegal immigrants.

The GOP has supported building mass concentration camps on the southern border. Kids & families are dying. Now they want money for more – w/ ZERO negotiation on how $ is spent. We can’t do that. They‘ve shown that when they get more money, they build more camps. #CloseTheCamps https://t.co/DYhXuU9Crz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez even threw her support behind Wayfair employees who planned a walkout for Wednesday upon learning that the company was supplying beds to detention centers.