MoveOn Poll Shows Warren With Big Lead Within Progressive Base

A new poll published by the progressive website MoveOn.org Tuesday is the latest sign that the progressive base of the Democratic party may be coalescing around Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren led the poll with 38%, while Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in a distant second with 17%. Former Vice President Joe Biden placed third at 15%. (RELATED: Warren Surges Past Sanders In New Democratic Primary Poll)

Warren’s massive polling lead is notable considering Sanders won the group’s endorsement in 2016 with a whopping 79% of the vote. Tuesday’s poll is just the latest sign that the democratic socialist senator may be seeing his once ironclad progressive base evaporating.

If I were Bernie I’d be asking my advisors how in the hell I’m only getting 17% of the https://t.co/J6fg8ZrYlw vote after getting 79% and the group’s endorsement in 2016. (Sorry for your mentions, @ForecasterEnten). https://t.co/dRmSJnjid3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 25, 2019



Warren was the first major Democratic candidate to announce that she was exploring a run at the end of last year, but she started to slow in the polling largely due to a scandal involving her Native American heritage.

But, the progressive firebrand has weathered the storm and is placing as high as second in recent polling with the help of increasingly positive media coverage. Warren has received praise for several policy proposals, including her support for a wealth tax, her plan to eliminate student debt, and her platform of “economic patriotism,” among other items.