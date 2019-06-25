Mark Cuban Says NBA Owners Can Decide For Themselves What They Want To Be Called

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t seem too care much about what the league calls team owners.

There is a movement in the league to stop using the word owner and start calling owners “governors,” which is absurd. It sounds like the billionaire entrepreneur isn’t in any hurry to change much.

“It’s not that big a deal, but you know what? If you run a company, own a company, start a company, you decide,” Cuban told TMZ Sports in a video posted Monday about the league eliminating the term owner.

It’s refreshing to hear a guy like Cuban have this take. If you own the team, you should absolutely be able to decide for yourself what you want to call yourself. (RELATED: Dallas Mavericks Hook Up Wounded Veterans With Incredible Gift)

Calling NBA owners “governors” is outrageously stupid and unnecessary. The league thinks there’s racial issues with people being owners, which would make every owner of anything racist.

How could anybody think this is a good idea? Luckily, we still have guys like Cuban out here willing to make sense from time to time.

Imagine if you said you don’t own your computer. You’re your computer’s governor. You would be laughed out of the room and rightfully so.

Now, I’m sure the NBA won’t reverse the absurd position it’s taking, but that won’t stop all of us from mocking it.

At least Cuban has a good head on his shoulders.