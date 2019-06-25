Olivia Munn Talks About Effects Of #MeToo Movement And How She Doesn’t Feel Sorry For ‘White Men’

Olivia Munn talked about the positive effects of the #MeToo movement and made it clear she didn’t feel sorry for “white men” who she said now have to be aware of their actions.

The 38-year-old actress made the comments Monday during her appearance on “The View” when asked by the panel what changes she had noticed, if any, in the wake of the movement that was sparked in 2017 when numerous sexual misconduct and assault allegations surfaced against Harvey Weinstein, per USA Today.

“I think the biggest thing that has changed since the Me Too movement has started is that, for the first time, there is an entire group of people, usually white men, who have to be aware of their existence,” she said. “If you ask any minority, LGBTQ member or woman how often we are aware of our existence, it’s like, every day. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“When I look in the mirror, I see an Asian-American woman,” she added. “And when I go into a meeting whenever I’m talking, I have to think of like three different ways to say something before I say it. ‘How are they going to accept this? …Or will they are going to be pissed off?’ And now we have these men who are expressing these concerns like, ‘Ugh, I’m not allowed to say this. I can’t compliment.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“Well that’s the backlash,” Joy Behar interjected.

“Well, it’s a silly backlash,” Munn replied. “Because I just think, ‘Well, the rest of us have been doing this forever.”

“Welcome to our world!” Sunny Hostin shared.

“Welcome to the world,” the actress responded. “Like, is it so bad to have to think about…like if I say something how will it affect this person, like if I touch you? That’s what we all go through life doing. That’s a good place to be.”

Munn previously made headlines when she came out with her own #MeToo experience and accused director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct in 2017.

