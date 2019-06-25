Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline

Pamela Anderson made it clear Tuesday that her relationship with soccer player Adil Rami was over and called him a “monster” in an Instagram post.

“It’s hard to accept,” the 51-year-old actress captioned her post on social media, along with a black and white shot of the two together, per Page Six. “The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“I was scammed, led to believe … we were in big love,” she added. “I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

Anderson continued, “He [Rami] used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters.”

“But this is worse. He lied to all,” the former Baywatch star shared, while she wondered out loud how he could “control 2 women’s hearts and minds.”

“I’m sure there were others,” she added and linked to a National Domestic Violence hotline. “He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

A short time later, the actress replied to her own post and wrote about how she would “run” for her life.

“I have always fought for truth and justice. This is my worst nightmare,” she added. “I was not a very jealous person before I met him. I’m happy to know the truth. But it hurts like hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jun 9, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

The “Barb Wire” star then explained that she had spoken to Rami’s ex and found out that he “lied to her about all too.”

“She’s also in shock and is very sad,” she added. “It’s the evidence I needed to move on. He can’t hurt us more. He warned me that all the tabloids in France are his and his sisters friends.”

“They control all. So my last note is here on Instagram,” Anderson concluded.