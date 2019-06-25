Superstar Sarah Hyland Shares Scary Details That Lead To Weekend Stay In Hospital From Mystery Illness

Superstar Sarah Hyland revealed the scary details that lead her to make a trip to the hospital and stay several days due to a mystery illness.

The 28-year-old actress let fans know she was finally back home Monday after going to the hospital because she felt like she was “being choked from whatever’s in the house.”

"Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever's in the house," the Modern Family star explained on her Instagram story, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

"I couldn't breath. Had chest pains," she added. "The whole shabang."

Hyland continued, “They [doctors] ran multiple tests, multiple times and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So wonder why I was there.”

The “Vampire Academy” star also talked about how she went to the Emergency Room on Friday night not feeling well and was finally released on Monday.

She made headlines last year with news that she had undergone a second kidney transplant in 2017 after her first one failed.

“I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym,” the “Annie” actress captioned a post about it in April. “Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more.”

As previously reported, the star shared in an interview with Self magazine in December that in her young life, she’s had 16 surgeries from ongoing health issues. She had two kidney transplants after the first one she got from her dad in 2012 to deal with her battle with kidney dysplasia and resulting kidney failure had not been successful.