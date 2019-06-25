‘Time Is Running Out’: Schiff Hopes To Decide On Mueller Subpoena Soon

The chairmen of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees hope to decide this week whether to subpoena former special counsel Robert Mueller, California Rep. Adam Schiff said on Tuesday.

“We need to resolve this this week, and I hope we will. One way or another, he needs to come in and testify, and time is running out,” Schiff told reporters, according to The Hill.

Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence committee, also said that he and New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, are “linking arms” in their request for Mueller to testify.

Both Schiff and Nadler have said that they are considering issuing subpoenas to force Mueller to testify about the Russia probe. Mueller said at a May 29 press conference that he had no plans to appear before Congress to discuss his investigation. But lawmakers have reportedly been in negotiations with him about testifying. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Is Finally Pressed On The Steele Dossier — He Doesn’t Want To Talk About It)

Democrats want Mueller to appear before Congress breaks for recess in August.

“We want him before the August recess, so we hope to reach a decision this week,” Schiff said Tuesday, according to Politico.

Mueller’s team concluded its 22-month investigation of President Trump and his associates on March 22. A report of the investigation said that prosecutors were unable to establish that Trump or his campaign conspired with the Russia government. Prosecutors were less definitive on the question of whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation. Mueller neither cleared Trump nor exonerated him on the obstruction question.

Follow Chuck on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.