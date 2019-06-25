Sean McVay’s Engagement Ring For Veronika Khomyn Believed To Cost Up To $150,000

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s engagement ring for Veronika Khomyn apparently cost a ton of money.

The star NFL coach and Khomyn got engaged this past weekend, and the football genius didn't hold back when it came to getting her some diamonds.

Brilliant Earth's VP of strategy and merchandising Kathryn Money told Page Six on Monday that the ring likely cost "between $100,000 and $150,000."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika K. (@veronika.khomyn) on Jun 10, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

First off, I'm obviously very happy for McVay. The dude is taking over the NFL and is now engaged to an absolute rocket of a woman. Naturally, that's a big time move.

We shouldn’t be surprised. He’s a young coach and he’s out here making moves.

Having said that, is spending up to $150,000 on an engagement ring really the best use of cash? I’m going to go ahead and say no.

Now, I’m sure he’s not hurting in the cash flow department, but why go that big when you could just pour that money into your house?

I’m not a financial expert, but a better house seems like a smarter investment than a ring. If a woman is upset with the fact you got her a ring that costs $75,000, then that’s not a woman you want to marry.

Either way, McVay is now engaged to one of the hottest women on the planet. At the end of the day, whether you think the ring purchase was smart or not, you still have to tip your cap to him.