Substitute Teacher Fired From Texas High School After Filming Porn In Classroom

(Shutterstock Credit: Cynthia Farmer)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

A substitute teacher was fired from her job at a Texas high school after she was caught filming pornography inside of a classroom.

El Campo ISD confirmed the teacher was let go after an “improper criminal incident” occurred at El Campo High School, according to a report published Tuesday by ABC13. A school official claimed the substitute produced pornographic material in a classroom and a workroom.

No students were involved with the production of the porn. The substitute teacher was reportedly employed by El Campo High School for three months. (RELATED: Former Gym Teacher Charged With 36 Counts Of Sexual Imposition)

As of Tuesday, the woman had not been charged by police, but could be facing charges of trespassing or public lewdness. The school district claimed it is working to have the woman banned from the campus.

El Campo ISD released this statement in connection with the firing:

The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident. The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority.