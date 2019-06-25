Substitute Teacher Fired From Texas High School After Filming Porn In Classroom

A substitute teacher was fired from her job at a Texas high school after she was caught filming pornography inside of a classroom.

El Campo ISD confirmed the teacher was let go after an “improper criminal incident” occurred at El Campo High School, according to a report published Tuesday by ABC13. A school official claimed the substitute produced pornographic material in a classroom and a workroom.

No students were involved with the production of the porn. The substitute teacher was reportedly employed by El Campo High School for three months. (RELATED: Former Gym Teacher Charged With 36 Counts Of Sexual Imposition)

As of Tuesday, the woman had not been charged by police, but could be facing charges of trespassing or public lewdness. The school district claimed it is working to have the woman banned from the campus.

El Campo ISD released this statement in connection with the firing: