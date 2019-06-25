Tiger Woods Removed From Former Employee’s Drunk-Driving Lawsuit

Tiger Woods was removed from a wrongful-death lawsuit Friday involving a former employee at his Jupiter, Florida restaurant.

The family voluntarily dropped Woods from the lawsuit, according to a report published Monday by Golf Digest.

“The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death,” Barry Postman, managing partner of the legal firm Cole, Scott & Kissane, which is representing Woods, told Golf Digest.

“While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the causes of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing,” Postman added. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Named In Wrongful Death Suit)

Nicholas Immesberger died Dec. 10, 2018 in a drunk-driving accident following a shift at Woods’ restaurant where Immesberger was a bartender. Immesberger was driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and his blood alcohol level was reportedly three times over the legal limit.

Immesberger’s family claims he struggled with alcoholism and that Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, “fueled” his drinking.

“The employees, management and owners of The Woods over-served a young man they knew was suffering with the disease of alcoholism,” the original lawsuit filed in May stated.