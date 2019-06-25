Want A Suggestion For An Apple Watch Replacement Band? The Reviews Are In

I received the a Series 4 apple watch as a gift and it is seriously one of the best gifts I ever received in my entire life. There are so many great features. While I thoroughly enjoy the technological advances, I also like some of the more cosmetic aspects of this watch. Since I wear it all the time, I love the ability to change the bands to suit my activity and/or outfit at any given time. Plus, it is extremely easy to change the bands. They come in two pieces and all you need to do is hold down a button on the back of the watch face to slide off each side of the original band. To replace, just slide the new piece into place. I did some research and found a variety of different band types for all different occasions. The best part? The replacement bands are not very expensive. Good to know, given the cost of the watch itself. Anyway, I found so many I liked that I purchased several additional bands. Here is are the ones I liked best and why.

A Soft silicone replacement band available in 13 different colors or multi-packs. You can order the bands in either S/M (38/40 mm) or M/L (42/44 mm) for $8.99 each. Each band can be adjusted by moving the button to the appropriate size. There are 7 holes and the remaining overhang tucks under the band. I never even notice it is there. The multi-packs range in price from $16.99 for 3 to $32.99 for 8 different colors. My original watch came with the pink sand silicone sport band. It is soft, flexible and incredibly comfortable. It’s waterproof and just wipes clean. I purchased the Ad Master silicone replacement band in black to have as an alternative. I highly recommend the silicone sport band to anyone getting a new watch. As far as replacements go, you don’t need to stay with the brand name. To get another Apple silicone band in a different color costs $49. From my research and experience, I can’t see any advantage to spending the extra money. The Ad Master is a great replacement for a fraction of the cost. Plus, it comes with a 30-Day money back guarantee and a 34-month quality guarantee. Since the product has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, I’d say I’m not the only one who recommends this item. If you love the feel of the silicone and just want some additional color options, this is the band for you.





Soft nylon sports band offered in 22 different colors, each for $7.99. You also have the option to purchase a set of three colors for $19.99. The lightweight fabric is breathable and adjustable. It fits comfortably on the wrist via a Velcro strap. This is nice sweat proof band that works great for exercising. The only downside is the lighter shades can discolor over time. Other purchasers gave it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and called it “very close to the original apple soft sports loop band.” The original Apple nylon sports band is a single loop band that attaches to each side of the watch face. The amBand alternative comes in two pieces. Again, the Apple version retails for $49. The fabric on the amBand is durable and soft. At $7.99, it isn’t just functional; it’s also a great value.





Take note: It’s made from genuine leather. I opted for the cognac brown leather band with the rose gold pin buckle to match my rose gold watch face. The leather is stiffer than the silicone and nylon, but it is still quite flexible and it is a really lovely band. It looks nice with both dressy and casual attire. The ergonomic design is anti-slip and sweat absorbent. It comes in 27 different colors, each for $12.90. Plus, it comes with a 12 month money back guarantee. The Swees band is Amazon’s Choice for leather apple watch band replacements. It has an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars and the purchaser comments include, “beautiful, “really pretty,” “must have,” and “just get it!” I personally really like having the option of wearing a leather band with my watch.





There are also many options for fun replacement bands to suit every personality. I tend to be more on the preppy side, so I splurged and got a Pink Plaid Patterned Leather Replacement Band to add to my collection. I actually wear it a lot more than you might think. It is cute and fun and it makes me very happy. Enough said. It is comparable to the Swees in comfort and flexibility. It has two pieces and a traditional silver pin buckle closure. According to the manufacturer, the advanced print design prevents fading over time. As I mentioned, it was a bit of a splurge at $17.85. This band is pretty new to Amazon and it doesn’t have any reviews yet. I can say I own this exact band and I love it! There are several patterned options in every color on Amazon. I have a looked at few others. I think the next one I get might be one of the Lily Pulitzer inspired patterns.





Finally, I wanted a dressier jewelry type band to wear for more formal occasions. Because of the popularity of the Apple Watch, you can get pretty much any type of replacement band. I looked at the different metal and jeweled options and landed on the Mix Mart Bracelet Wristband in gold. It is slim band made of high quality metal with a few jewel stones on each side. The product has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Amazon and reviewers posted comments such as, “fashionable and easy to adjust,” “sparkly and elegant,” and “beautiful.” I bought it to wear to my husband’s college reunion and I am extremely pleased with it. The Mix Mart bracelet band comes in gold, silver, and rose gold. Each lists for $18.99.





