Tickets To The World Cup Game Between France And The United States Cost Up To $21,000

Some tickets to the World Cup quarterfinal game between France and the USA are insanely expensive.

The priciest ticket (with fees) on StubHub costs more than $21,000. The cheapest one to get in for the game Friday will still cost you almost $530. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

As a fan of freedom and as an American, I’m glad to see ticket prices are going through the roof. It’s just proof all eyes are on our women’s team.

Why wouldn’t they be? All we do is win. Sure, we had to squeak out a close one against Spain, but a win is a win.

Now, we’ve got France in the quarterfinals. If there’s one thing I know about France, it’s that they can’t do anything as well as we do.

Every time the two of us are involved in anything, America also has to lead the way. You ever hear about WWII? Look it up.

Last time I checked we freed France from the grip of the Nazis. Now, we’ll free them from having to worry about winning a championship after we annihilate them Friday.

Now, am I about to drop more than $20,000 on tickets to watch the women play France? No chance in hell. That’s the kind of money reserved for a college football playoff appearance of Wisconsin or maybe the Super Bowl for the Lions.

Yet, you best believe I’ll be cheering like crazy on Friday. Tune in at 3:00 EST on Fox to watch us remind the French who runs the world. You already know I’ve got some beer on ice.