Watch New ‘Yellowstone’ Preview Ahead Of The 2nd Episode Of Season 2

A new “Yellowstone” preview has been released, and it’s the perfect way to prepare for the new episode.

In the new preview, we see Rip and Kayce fight, Malcom Beck approaches John, Rainwater makes his pitch to Jamie, Kayce confronts Dan Jenkins in an intense moment, and much more. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

Give it a watch below. Fans of the show are going to absolutely love it.

A quick look at all the drama headed to the ranch in season 2. #YellowstoneTV #DuttonRanch pic.twitter.com/h6QTXAMCM9 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 25, 2019

It’s not a secret to anybody that season two is going to be full of nonstop action. Anybody who watched the premiere knew that was going to be the case.

The final 25 minutes were intense as all hell. We had the bar fight, Dan Jenkins being alive, and John’s ulcer exploding.

It did start a little slow, but quickly got cranked up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

Now, we’ll be locked in for Wednesday night to watch the second episode of the season. I honestly can’t wait to see what happens next.

Trust me, we’re not slowing down. We’re taking this thing all the way up to 100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

Tune in Wednesday for the latest episode of “Yellowstone,” and sound off in the comments with your predictions. I can’t wait to hear what you guys think.

Go, John, go!