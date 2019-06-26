Atlanta Hawks Player Allen Crabbe Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk

Atlanta Hawks player Allen Crabbe was arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence.

The newly acquired Hawks player was arrested in California after allegedly having a BAC of .08, which is right at the point driving becomes illegal, according to TMZ on Wednesday.

He was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge, and was reportedly very cooperative with authorities.

Luckily, Crabbe didn’t hurt himself and he’s only facing a misdemeanor. He avoided the situation possibly getting much worse.

However, I’ll never understand people who allegedly drive drunk, especially those with the money to pay for an Uber or a driver.

Crabbe has made about $60 million so far in his career and is set to make $18.5 million this season with the Hawks. I think he can afford Uber. Why take the risk of allegedly driving drunk? It makes no sense at all.

I’m sure Crabbe will get off relatively easy here. Again, he’s not facing a super serious charge. Hopefully, he learns his lesson and doesn’t do it again.

He’s got way too much money to be making a mistake like this. It’s that simple. There’s no room for excuses or anything like that.

Don’t allegedly drive drunk! It’s shocking how easy it is to accomplish that task.