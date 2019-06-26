Best Gun Owner Accessories To Own (So Far) In 2019

Gun owners take pride in their guns and assume the responsibility to use them safely – meaning that they are properly used, properly maintained, and properly stored. Gun owners love the Second Amendment – its protected under the constitution after all – and take pride in doing their part to show both the amendment and our country – America – the respect they deserve. Check out what products Daily Dealer has found – did we mention we love America!

Proper Use

Ever been asked to put on your “eyes and ears”? Many gun ranges require the use of eye and ear protection to ensure that individuals are safe while using their facilities, and even when they are not required, shooters should still take caution and always wear them – we are talking about responsibility after all! Daily Dealer found you the ultimate ear protection gear made by Howard Leight. These earmuffs are electronic and have microphones that enhance range commands and natural sounds; the microphones automatically shut off upon detecting sounds over 82 db – anything really loud. These Howard Leight earmuffs ensure that your ears are protected from loud gunshots, without the inconvenience of having to take them on and off to communicate with others around you!





Proper Maintenance

Every gun needs a good clean to ensure that it is safe to use and properly working. Gloryfire’s universal gun cleaning kit has everything you need to clean and maintain your gun collection – shotguns, rifles, and pistols. This all in one kit has every gun cleaning tool you could ever need for $33.90!





Proper Storage

Properly storing your guns is also important. It ensures that you have access to your guns, and keeps the people who you don’t want to have access to them away! Daily Dealer has found a gun cabinet to help keep you, your family, your home, and your guns safe while they are being stored – unfortunately time doesn’t allow for us to be shooting all day every day. This cabinet can store up to 18 guns and has storage that you can design and customize to your needs to make your gun cabinet entirely yours!





The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.