Inslee: ‘The Biggest Threat’ To America Today Is Donald Trump

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that the biggest threat to America is President Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s 2020 Democratic debate in Miami, Florida.

All of the candidates were asked what the biggest threat to America today is. Inslee immediately said Donald Trump, while many of the other candidates cited China as the largest threat.

WATCH:

“The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump, and there’s no question about that,” Inslee said.

The response resulted in cheers from the audience.

Inslee has been critical of Trump during the presidency, which has been common among all of the Democratic candidates. However, he was the only one who called Trump out as being America’s greatest threat. In the past, he has said that Trump should be tweeting less and listening more about issues of gun reform.

“The climate candidate” has made climate change a huge focus of his campaign.

