Bill De Blasio Unveils Plan For Progressives To Seize Supreme Court

Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio said the Democrats must prevail in right-leaning jurisdictions for progressives to seize control of the Supreme Court.

The answer places him at odds with some 2020 Democrats who are considering expanding the Supreme Court.

“There’s a political solution we have to come to grips with — if the Democratic party would stop acting like the party of the elites, and be the party of working people again.”

The mayor added Democrats need to go into “red states — to convince people we’re on their side, we can put pressure on their senators to actually have to vote on the nominees that are put forward.”

WATCH:

Democrats are contemplating so-called “court-packing” in view of President Donald Trump’s historic judicial confirmation successes. The New York Times asked 21 of the 22 Democratic presidential candidates whether they would expand the Supreme Court — 10 said yes to varying extents, while 11 were not as open. The New York City mayor was among those candidates who expressed opposition to court-packing. (RELATED: Chaos Reigns Ahead Of Supreme Court Decision On Census Citizenship Question)

“I think there’s some things we have to say are set and then we have to work politically to make the changes we need,” de Blasio said. “I think at this point in history the best way to change America is through the electoral process, and that will very rapidly change our judiciary on many levels.”

“It will take longer with the Supreme Court, but I worry we will end up in a kind of arms race if one administration increases the size of the Court for their ends and then another party comes into power and increases it again, I don’t find that good for the county,” de Blasio added.

Elsewhere in his remarks de Blasio worked in a subtle dig at Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, lamenting that a spate of police shootings have undermined minority confidence in police forces. He specifically name-dropped South Bend’s police department, which is currently grappling with the shooting death of 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.