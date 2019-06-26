Julian Castro Makes Closing Statements In Spanish To Show ‘The Progress That We Have Made’ In America

2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro said his closing debate statement in Spanish Wednesday on NBC.

Castro, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, introduced himself as a presidential candidate in Spanish before switching back to English, saying, “The very fact that I can say that tonight shows how the progress that we have made in this country.”

“Like many of you, I know the promise of America. My grandmother came here when she was seven years old as an immigrant from Mexico, and just two generations later, one of her grandsons is serving in the United States Congress, and the other one is running for President of the United States,” Castro said, referencing his brother, Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas’ 20th district.

WATCH:

“If I’m elected president, I will work hard every day so that you and your famil[ies] can have good health care, your child can get a good education, and that you can have good job opportunities whether you live in a big city or small town,” he continued.

“And on Jan. 20, 2021,” Castro concluded, “We’ll say, ‘Adios’ to [President] Donald Trump.”

Fellow candidates Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, as well as moderator Jose Diaz-Balart, also spoke in Spanish throughout the 2020 debate.

Earlier in the debates, the former HUD secretary blamed Trump for the deaths of a migrant father and child from El Salvador who drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Texas.

“If I were president today, I would sign an executive order that would get rid of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy, the remain-in-Mexico policy, and the metering policy,” he said. “This metering policy is basically what prompted Oscar and Valeria to make that risky swim across the river.”

He also said “a trans female” can have a baby during a discussion about abortion.

