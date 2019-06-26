CBS Developing ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ TV Series

CBS is developing “The Lincoln Lawyer” into a TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details late Tuesday afternoon:

The drama, which is currently in development, comes with a series production commitment attached. That means if CBS does not pick up The Lincoln Lawyer to series, the team behind the project will be paid a sizable penalty fee. The CBS drama, like Connelly’s series of novels and the subsequent 2011 feature film starring Matthew McConaughey, revolves around Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln town car as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.

This is awesome news. If the series is even a fraction as great as the movie, then we’re in for a fun time. I never read the books behind the series, but I loved the movie with Matthew McConaughey.

It was a classic McConaughey role. It was dark, suspenseful, interesting and much more. That’s the perfect kind of content.

Obviously, he won’t be in the series, but that doesn’t mean CBS can’t produce something outstanding here. Let’s not forget this is the same network that has made “SEAL Team” into one of the best shows on television. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Wraps Up Season 2 With Very Solid Finale Episode)

Your expectations for “The Lincoln Lawyer” should be very high. Anything less than excellence from CBS and the series would be a disappointment.

THR said this series will be for the 2019-2020 season, which means it could be dropped at some point next year.

Given how we’re just hearing about it now at the end of June, that’s not terribly long at all.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It sounds like CBS is about to have another hit on its hands.