Only Cory Booker Says He Wouldn’t Sign 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was the only Democratic candidate who said he would not sign the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if given the chance during the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami Wednesday.

“We need to renegotiate and get back into a deal, but I’m not going to have a primary platform to say unilaterally I’m going to rejoin that deal,” Booker said. “Because when I am president of the United States, I am going to do the best I can to secure this country and that region and make sure that if I have an opportunity to leverage a better deal I’m going to do it.”

WATCH:

Booker made sure to criticize President Donald Trump for pulling out of the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

“First and foremost, it was a mistake to pull out of that deal. One of the reasons why we’re seeing this hostility now is because Donald Trump is marching us toward a far more dangerous situation,” Booker said. “Literally he took us out of a deal that gave us transparency into their nuclear program and pushed back a nuclear breakout 10, 20 years, and now we see Iran threatening to go further. We’re being pulled further and further into this crisis.”

