David Hogg Claims He’s Faced 7 Assassination Attempts

Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg claimed during an interview with the Washington Post that he has been the target of seven assassination attempts.

In the interview, Hogg said that ending his life would only “invigorate” the gun control movement.

“If they kill me, that’s probably the stupidest thing they could do to try to end the movement,” he said.

Hogg did not get into specifics about the threats and was not pressed by the Post to provide details. (RELATED: David Hogg To Enroll At Harvard)

Hogg said that the death threats have been “traumatizing,” but that he’s “become desensitized to it.”

“Honestly, I realize that it’s horrible that I have to live through this, and it is traumatizing,” Hogg said.

Hogg was the victim of a hoax last year after someone falsely claimed that someone inside his house had weapons and had taken hostages. This led to a SWAT team entering the house, which turned out to be vacant at the time. Hogg touched on the incident in the interview.

“You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $100,000. Right? That becomes part of daily life,” he said.

The 19-year-old activist is set to enroll at Harvard in the Fall after taking a gap year to campaign for Democrats in the midterms.