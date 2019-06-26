NYC Mayor De Blasio Talks To Working Class Americans: ‘The Immigrants Didn’t Do That To You!’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told working class America not to blame immigrants for their problems, instead saying that corporations and the rich are to blame.

De Blasio cut off a response from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Wednesday during a Democratic presidential debate. The mayor launched into an unprompted monologue on the working class and immigration.

“The way that American citizens have been told that immigrants somehow created their misery and their pain and their challenges, for all the American citizens out there who feel your’re falling behind who feel the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn’t do that to you!” de Blasio said. (RELATED: De Blasio’s Office Issues Guidance On What Should Go In Your Toilet)

“The big corporations did that to you. The 1% did that to you. We need to be the party of working people and that includes a party of immigrants, but first we have to tell working people in America who are hurting that we’re gonna be on their side every single time against those big corporations who created this mess to begin with,” he continued.

