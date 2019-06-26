Dems Speak Spanish Eight Times During First Segment Of Debate

2020 Democratic candidates Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker and moderator Jose Diaz-Balart spoke words in Spanish Wednesday throughout the 2020 democratic debate hosted on NBC.

Spanish was spoken a total of eight times during the debate. O’Rourke began in Spanish after he was asked if he supports a 70% tax on those in America making more than $10 million. He seemed to be the leading Spanish voice in the debate Wednesday.

WATCH:

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke answered the question in English. “And right now we know that it isn’t.”

“It’s going to take all of us coming together to make sure that it does,” O’Rourke added. He then proceeded to repeat his answer in Spanish.

This is not the first time O’Rourke has used his Spanish to answer a political question. He answered a question in May on the Iowa campaign trail in fluent Spanish. He was then required to reiterate the discourse to the crowd, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

CNN’s Victor Blackwell tweeted about the display:

Has there ever been this much Spanish spoken at presidential debate? — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) June 27, 2019

Booker also had a Spanish-speaking monologue when answering a question in the first segment of the debate. Booker tweeted in 2016 that his time in Ecuador taught him the language.

Ecuador is where I did my immersion Spanish language study. Lived with a family and really improved my abilidad. https://t.co/jULwOUcrSd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 16, 2016

