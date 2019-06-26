Redskins Executive Doug Williams Pours Praise On Dwayne Haskins, Doesn’t Rule Out Him Starting

It sounds like Dwayne Haskins could be starting for the Washington Redskins sooner than later.

Executive Doug Williams heaped praise on the rookie quarterback, and told Steve Wyche in a Tuesday night video that it “could happen” regarding Haskins starting right from the jump. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Will Let Dwayne Haskins Compete For The Starting Job)

He added he doesn’t want to say whether or not he’ll start week one right now, but that it was “enjoyable” and “pleasant” to watch him play so far in camp.

Washington personnel exec Doug Williams has been impressed with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins, but has Haskins been good enough to possibly start Day 1? @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NWJ27Ju9WB — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 25, 2019

If the Redskins think Haskins is ready, then they need to roll with him as soon as possible. They didn’t take him in the first round so that he could sit on the bench.

They took the former Ohio State star 15th overall so that he could become the face of the franchise and lead the team to glory.

He can’t do that from the bench.

I’m not an expert, but it sounds like there is a very real chance Haskins starts right away from the way Williams was talking. He didn’t say it for sure, but anybody who can read between the lines can hear what he’s saying.

He sounds impressed as all hell by Haskins, and the fact he’s leaving the starting door open should tell you all that you need to know.

The Redskins are giving him the opportunity to win the job, and it sounds like he is on his way to doing just that.

It should be interesting to see who is under center week one. It sounds like there is a very high chance it’s Haskins, and I can’t wait to see it.