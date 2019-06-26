Gravel Trolls Candidates Over Twitter During Debate

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Gravel attended the Democratic Primary debate Wednesday night and used the occasion to repeatedly mock the candidates on stage over Twitter.

Gravel, a former Alaska senator who officially declared his candidacy March 19, took aim at multiple candidates on a variety of topics.

Gravel began his Twitter offensive by posting a photo with the caption “extremely ready to boo John Delaney until he cries.”

extremely ready to boo John Delaney until he cries pic.twitter.com/5cDkmHcSz9 — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 26, 2019

When Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar responded to a question on healthcare, Gravel saw another opportunity, this time alluding to allegations accusing Klobuchar of abusing her staff.

Gravel tweeted out:

“Does Klobuchar’s health plan cover binder-related injuries?”

Does Klobuchar’s health plan cover binder-related injuries? — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

After Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker answered a question in Spanish, Gravel tweeted out to his followers:

“Cory your Spanish is somehow worse than Beto’s”

Cory your Spanish is somehow worse than Beto’s — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

Gravel took a pause to again comment on former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney, saying:

“Great move cutting everyone else off to say nothing at all, @ JohnDelaney”

Great move cutting everyone else off to say nothing at all, @JohnDelaney — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

Then, without hesitating, Gravel took aim at Beto, who continued to use Spanish in his replies.

“Yo soy…uh, Beto. Me gusta ‘freedom,’ Trump no es bueno!”

“Yo soy…uh, Beto. Me gusta ‘freedom,’ Trump no es bueno!” — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.