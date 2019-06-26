Jay Inslee Says He Can Save Miami From Climate Change By Ending The Filibuster

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his climate change agenda would keep Miami from sinking into the sea by getting rid of the Senate filibuster.

“Does your plan save Miami?” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Inslee during the first Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday night.

“Yes. First, by taking away the filibuster from Mitch McConnell to start with, you have to do that,” Inslee responded before detailing his plans to avert what he calls the “climate crisis.” Miami is often invoked as one of the “front-line” cities when it comes to climate change.

WATCH:

“And we need to do what we’ve done in my state,” Inslee said. “We’ve passed a 100 percent clean electrical grid bill. We now have a vision statement. My plan has been called the gold standard to put people to work.”

“The biggest decision for the American public is, who is going to make this the first priority?” said Inslee, the only Democratic candidate to run a presidential campaign solely focused on climate change. (RELATED: 2020 Hopeful Claims Global Warming Made Parts Of Central America ‘Uninhabitable’)

Inslee was one of 10 Democratic presidential candidates to debate Tuesday night in Miami, Florida. Ten more Democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, will debate Thursday night.

