Security Mistakes 2020 Candidate John Hickenlooper For Member Of The Press At Democratic Debate

Security mistook Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper for a member of the press ahead of Wednesday night’s debate in Miami.

A security team member asked him if he was at the debate hall to pick up press credentials.

“I’m a candidate,” Hickenlooper responded according to NPR’s Scott Detrow on Twitter. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Proposes ‘War Tax’ For Non-Military Households)

Hickenlooper laughed off the situation, said ABC’s Rick Klein.

“‘Story of my life,’ he told me just now in the spin room. ‘I’m a humble brewer,'” Klein wrote on Twitter.

Hickenlooper served as Colorado’s governor until 2019 and also co-founded Denver’s Wynkoop Brewing Company. He has not held back from discussing awkward experiences on the campaign trail and admitted he accidentally took his mother to see an X-rated movie during a CNN town hall in March. She was “mortified,” he said.

The ex-governor has styled himself as a more moderate alternative to the far-left candidates in the Democratic field. Hickenlooper was booed for saying “socialism is not the answer” for beating President Donald Trump at California’s Democratic Convention on June 1, reported CNN.

Hickenlooper will participate in the first of two Democratic debates Wednesday night along with candidates including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.