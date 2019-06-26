Editorial

Kevin Durant Declines Player Option With The Golden State Warriors, Will Become A Free Agent

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 04: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks toward the scoreboard in the second quarter during Game Three of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has opted out of his contract.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, the superstar forward declined his player option for next season worth $31.5 million.

He will now become an unrestricted free agent.

If you’re a fan of the Golden State Warriors, this should have you worried as all hell. Some thought Durant’s achilles injury might force him to opt into his contract as he recovered and likely sat the year out.

However, he clearly still thinks he’s got a max offer out there waiting for him. If that’s the case, then he’s likely going to take it.

If you thought Durant was staying with the Warriors, I’d suggest re-thinking your stance.

Right now, the Nets are believed to be the leading contenders for the talented forward. I have no idea where he’ll end up, but there’s no question plenty of suitors will be lined up. (RELATED: New Jersey Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant)

That much is for sure. Anybody with his kind of skill won’t be on the market long, despite the fact he’s battling an injury.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Things are about to get really interesting, and I’m afraid to say the Warriors are probably going to be on the short end of the stick.

If Durant wanted to be with the Warriors, it’d already be known at this point. We haven’t heard virtually anything along those lines.

I hate to break the bad news to fans of Golden State, but it looks like your best player is on his way out of town.