Kevin Durant Declines Player Option With The Golden State Warriors, Will Become A Free Agent

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has opted out of his contract.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, the superstar forward declined his player option for next season worth $31.5 million.

He will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

If you’re a fan of the Golden State Warriors, this should have you worried as all hell. Some thought Durant’s achilles injury might force him to opt into his contract as he recovered and likely sat the year out.

However, he clearly still thinks he’s got a max offer out there waiting for him. If that’s the case, then he’s likely going to take it.

If you thought Durant was staying with the Warriors, I’d suggest re-thinking your stance.

Right now, the Nets are believed to be the leading contenders for the talented forward. I have no idea where he’ll end up, but there’s no question plenty of suitors will be lined up. (RELATED: New Jersey Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant)

That much is for sure. Anybody with his kind of skill won’t be on the market long, despite the fact he’s battling an injury.

Things are about to get really interesting, and I’m afraid to say the Warriors are probably going to be on the short end of the stick.

If Durant wanted to be with the Warriors, it’d already be known at this point. We haven’t heard virtually anything along those lines.

I hate to break the bad news to fans of Golden State, but it looks like your best player is on his way out of town.