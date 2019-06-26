Superstar Kit Harrington Makes Huge Donation To Fundraiser Started In His Honor Following Rehab Reports

Superstar Kit Harrington donated more than $9,000 after learning about a fundraiser that was set up in his honor following reports that he was getting treatment for “personal issues.”

“To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you,” the 32-year-old actor wrote along with his donation, according to People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kit Harington: There is Sexism In Hollywood Against Men)

“This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive…how generous of all of you.”

“Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause,” he added. “With love and respect from beyond the wall…Kit x.” (RELATED: Jon Snow’s Real Name Has Been Revealed)

The fundraiser on a JustGiving.com was set up earlier this month by fans of the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” after reports surfaced that the actor was getting treatment at a wellness facility in Connecticut after struggling with the end of the series.

Proceeds will go to a charity close to Harrington’s heart, the U.K. charity Royal Mencap Society. He has previously endorsed the group, which works with people who have learning disabilities.

“Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow,” a description on the fundraiser page read. “He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him.”

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy,” it added. “To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

The target goal was £50,000, which is approximately $63,000, and his donation of £7728.75, approximately $9810.48 helped them reach that goal and more.