Kylie Jenner Calls Out Alex Rodriguez After He Claims All She Talks About Is How Rich She Is

Reality star Kylie Jenner responded to Alex Rodriguez’s comment that all she talked about was “how rich she is” during the 2019 Met Gala.

Rodriguez, 43, opened up about his time at the Met Gala in the latest cover story for Sports Illustrated, according to a report published by Page Six. The former baseball player listed all the celebrities he spent time with at his table, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“We had Kylie and Kendall. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Rodriguez told SI.

Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/EnItnYlq0R — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 25, 2019

Kylie apparently had different memories from the evening and took to Twitter to defend herself.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” Kylie tweeted Tuesday night. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Says All Kylie Jenner Talked About At The Met Gala Is How Rich She Is)

“OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you,” Rodriguez responded to her tweet.

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

I am a “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” fan and I couldn’t really believe that all Kylie talked about was how rich she was. She does have a young daughter and everyone knows that young mothers always talk about their kids.

I don’t know if Rodriguez was trying to be funny, but his comment seemed pretty offensive. Let’s hope this doesn’t start some big feud between Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and the Jenners.