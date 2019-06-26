REPORT: Kyrie Irving Might Already Have A ‘Verbal Agreement’ With The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving might already have a deal in place with the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s widely believed the talented point guard is going to leave the Boston Celtics after opting out of his deal. The Nets have been viewed as a likely landing spot, and one report makes it seem like it could already be a done deal. (RELATED: New Jersey Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant)

According to a source of Nets Daily, Irving and the Nets already have a “verbal agreement in place.”

From what I know of Boston fans, they’re not going to be sad to see Irving leave at all. To say they weren’t happy with him as more and more time passed would be an understatement.

I don’t think anybody in the city will be sad to see him go. It’s been clear for a while it just wasn’t a great fit for either side.

However, Irving heading to Brooklyn could have major free agency implications. The Nets are already favored to land Kevin Durant, and snagging a super-talented point guard would only likely make that more likely.

Durant isn’t likely going to go to any team to be the sole superstar. Coming off an achilles injury, he’s going to want and need some help.

Kyrie could be the perfect guy to roll with Durant.

Free agency is really going to get spun up in the next few days. Expect things to get crazy. It should be fun to see where Irving ends up, and Brooklyn seems like a likely landing spot.