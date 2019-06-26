Maddow Calls Castro ‘The Only Latino’ On The Stage

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow singled out 2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro as the only Latino on the stage at a Democratic presidential debate Wednesday.

The debate moderator’s comment singled out Castro. However, presidential candidate Robert Francis (Beto) O’Rourke has often tried to connect with the Latino community by speaking Spanish at public events.

Maddow questioned Castro as to whether an economic justice agenda is enough to mobilize Latino voters. (RELATED: Beto Says Trump ‘Responsible’ For Deaths Of Migrant Father And Daughter)

“This is a 70% Latino city here in Miami,” Maddow said to Castro. “You are the only Latino Democrat who is running this year in the presidential race.”

Maddows comments were met with applause. (RELATED: O’Rourke Addresses ‘Beto’ Nickname After Student Cites Donald Trump Jr.)

O’Rourke, a former Texas representative, is of Irish descent. O’Rourke gained a Spanish nickname growing up in El Paso, Texas, which has a significant Latino community.

