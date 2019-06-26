Criminal Activity Likely Not The Cause Of Notre Dame Fire, Preliminary Report Finds

Criminal action likely did not spark the April 15 fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, a preliminary investigation found.

The Parisian prosecutor’s office said other potential causes, like a lit cigarette or faulty electrical wiring, were not ruled out, The Associated Press reported.

Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz opened an investigation into negligence as a possible cause, according to Reuters.

In the aftermath of the flames, Parisian police found seven cigarette butts on site. The Paris prosecutor’s office clarified that no single individual will be targeted in the newly opened investigation into on-site negligence. (RELATED : Facebook To Give French Judges Identifying Data Of People Suspected Of Hate Speech, Official Says)

Despite the considerable damage, the most important artifacts, such as the Crown of Thorns, were not lost in the fire.

In the immediate aftermath, President Emmanuel Macron announced a five-year restoration plan for the Notre Dame Cathedral, a cause that has quickly procured almost $1 million in donations.

The contributions have incited backlash, like from those associated with France’s labor protesters.

“If they can give tens of millions to rebuild Notre Dame, then they should stop telling us there is no money to help with the social emergency,” Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT trade union, told The Washington Post.

