O.J. Simpson Says Michael Jackson Was A ‘Kind And Generous Soul’

O.J. Simpson is apparently a big fan of Michael Jackson.

In a video posted Tuesday night on Twitter, the legendary football player and convicted felon talked about his thoughts on the deceased music mogul.

Simpson talked about how the two of them started a charity for kids with cancer, and how Jackson was a “kind and generous soul.”

He signed off on the video by stating, “Rest in peace, Michael!” Watch the absurd video below.

Rest In Peace Michael pic.twitter.com/pqCI8szapH — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 25, 2019

These O.J. Simpson Twitter videos are starting to get absurd. They were unbelievable from the jump, but we’re taking things to a new level when he’s out here praising Michael Jackson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct against minors.

This is also why Twitter is an awesome website. One day, the Juice is talking about getting even with people and fantasy football and the next he’s talking about how Michael Jackson was a pretty chill dude.

You can’t make this stuff up. Oh, let’s not forget how he also wanted to make it clear he didn’t have sex with Kris Jenner. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Denies Having Sex With Kris Jenner, Says All The Stories Are ‘Bogus’)

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

If you told me five years ago that O.J. would be out here making Twitter videos on topics ranging from Michael Jackson to Kris Jenner, I would have told you that you’re crazy.

Yet, here we are. Again, let’s not forget Simpson beat a double murder charge in the most polarizing and racially charged case in American history.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

I can’t wait to see what the Juice does next on Twitter. I was hoping we’d get his opinions on the most random of topics. The fact he didn’t even hesitate to praise Michael Jackson is proof we’re speeding in that direction.