Pink Celebrates Arrival Of Youngest Fan After Concert Goer Gives Birth During Show In England

Superstar Pink celebrated the arrival of her youngest fan after one of her concert goers at her show in Liverpool, England, gave birth Tuesday night.

"Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started," the 39-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a shot of a headline that read, "Pink Fan Gives Birth To Gorgeous Baby Girl During First Song At AnField Concert"

It all went down Tuesday night after the "Beautiful Trauma" singer took the stage to sing her very first song of the concert, "Let's Get This Party Started," per Entertainment Weekly.

The fan, Denise Jones, went into labor right away and ended up not even getting to the hospital and gave birth instead at the stadium thanks to the help of Paramedics John Matthews and Dani Berg who fought threw the crowd to get to Jones.

“When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor,” Matthews told Liverpool Echo. “We took the decision to move her as quickly as possible to the First Aid Room underneath the … stand.”

“We continued to assess her and established she was going to have to deliver the baby in the stadium as there was not enough time to get her to hospital,” he added. “So that’s what Dani and I did.”

“It took less than five minutes,” Matthews continued. “We didn’t have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get on with it. There was no equipment in the first aid room, just a couple of beds. This doesn’t happen very often and I’d never delivered a baby in Anfield before. When things go well, it’s always a good feeling.”

The woman named her daughter after her favorite singer, and both mom and baby are doing great.

“I’m still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert,” Jones joked. “But I couldn’t be any happier right now! The plan was to call her Dolly Louise but since she was born in the concert we’ve changed it to Dolly Pink.”