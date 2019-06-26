Poll Shows Roy Moore Well Behind In GOP Senate Primary

A poll released Wednesday showed former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore trailing big in the first poll released since he launched another campaign last week.

The poll was conducted by Cygnal, and showed Moore in third place with 13% of the vote, behind Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville led the pack with 29% of the vote, followed by Byrne at 21%. The top two candidates will face each other in a run off, assuming none of the candidates reach 50% in the March 2020 primary. (RELATED: Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville Is Running For Senate)

Moore officially entered the race last week, despite repeated pleas from President Donald Trump to stay out of the race. (RELATED: Roy Moore Brushes Off Trump’s Calls For Him Not To Run)

The poll as a whole was bad news for Moore, who faced several accusations of sexual misconduct toward underage women during his run in 2017. Moore lost that race to now-Senator Doug Jones, who became the first Democrat to win a senate seat in Alabama since 1992.

The poll showed Moore’s favorability ratings at 27% among Republican primary voters, compared to 65% who said they had a negative view of Moore. Roughly one third of Republicans also said they would consider voting for Jones in the general election if Moore is once again the party’s nominee.

The poll was conducted from June 22-23, and surveyed 612 likely Republican primary voters. The poll has a margin of error of roughly 4%.