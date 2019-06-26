Secret Service Detains Person Who Allegedly Spit On Eric Trump: Report

The Secret Service has reportedly detained a restaurant employee that allegedly spit on Eric Trump.

An employee at the upscale restaurant Aviary in Chicago was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly spitting on Trump while the president’s son was having dinner, according to a report from NBC’s Mary Ann Ahern. (RELATED: Eric Trump Explains Why Democrats Will Lose In 2020)

Hearing of incident at Aviary tonight, an employee allegedly spit on son of @realDonaldTrump who is visiting Chicago, offender now in US Secret Service custody — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) June 26, 2019



Trump confirmed the incident late Tuesday night.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Since the president took office, conservatives, including members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, have often faced harassment and threats when out in public. (RELATED: Sen. Ted Cruz Describes The Mob That Surrounded And Chased Him Out Of A Restaurant)

Last year, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen in Virginia for her affiliation with the Trump administration, and former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was chased out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C., with protesters calling her a “fascist pig.”