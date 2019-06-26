Report: Tiffany Trump And Boyfriend Look At Engagement Rings During London Trip

Tiffany Trump and boyfriend Michael Boulos’s relationship might be getting serious after the two were reportedly spotted checking out engagement rings during their recent trip to London.

The first daughter and her beau went shopping at Samer Halimeh New York and the owner of the high-end jewelry store, Maan Chakhchir, told the Evening Standard the pair seemed “very much in love,” in a piece published on Tuesday. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump visited our Knightsbridge boutique for around 45 minutes and from meeting them I can say that they are a really lovely couple, very down-to-earth and clearly very happy together,” Chakhchir shared. “They seem very much in love.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The owner of the shop in Knightsbridge also confirmed the 25-year-old socialite didn’t leave the store before she purchased a “diamond friendship bracelet” that cost “a £500,000 ($634,000),” per Hollywood Life.

“We showed Tiffany all our beautiful diamond and precious gem jewelery from the brand’s main collection and she left with a spectacular diamond friendship bracelet,” Chakhchir said. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The two have reportedly been dating for about 10 months after first being linked in September of last year, per the Daily Mail.

Boulos, a London graduate student and heir to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in Nigeria, joined Tiffany in London during her trip earlier this month.

As previously reported, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and his children joined the president in the United Kingdom for a state visit several weeks ago.