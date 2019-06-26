Trump Visits Troops During First Democratic Debate, Dubs The Contest ‘BORING!’

President Donald Trump made a special visit to U.S. troops in Alaska during the first night of the Democratic primary debates on Wednesday.

The president is currently on his way to Japan for the G20 Summit, but Air Force One made a standard refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. During the brief traveling break, Trump spoke to service members at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

While approaching the troops, Trump noted that the debate had just started, but indicated that he chose to spend time with the military members rather than watching the beginning of the debate on his plane. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Shares Video Of Troops Cheering Trump)

“And I had my choice between you and them and I chose you,” the president told the troops, according to the White House print pool.

WATCH:

Just stopped in Alaska and said hello to our GREAT troops! pic.twitter.com/oLYn1mpaVm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The president was also asked how he expected the debate to go, and he replied, “I think they all are going to do very poorly.”

After leaving Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the president apparently tuned into the debate and described the programming with just one word: “BORING!”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Ten Democratic presidential candidates are duking it out on the debate stage Wednesday night on NBC. The next ten candidates who qualified for the first round of debates will take the stage on Thursday.