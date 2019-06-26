‘Dead As A Door Nail:’ Trump Taunts CNN, MSNBC Over Low Ratings

President Donald Trump harangued CNN and MSNBC over its low TV ratings Wednesday morning.

The president tweeted that CNN is “dead as a door nail,” and that MSNBC is getting close. His comments came in response to a tweet from Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, which showed Fox News leading the way in ratings for the Sunday shows, and CNN and MSNBC far behind. (RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler)

“Wow, Fox News did great in the ratings. CNN is dead as a door nail (no credibility), and MSNBC is dying fast,” Trump tweeted.

Wow, @FoxNews did great in the ratings. CNN is dead as a door nail

(no credibility), and MSNBC is dying fast. @foxandfriends and @MariaBartiromo are doing great! https://t.co/0sFBVmjR7f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump has frequently clashed with the two liberal-leaning media giants, referring to them as “fake news,” and “the enemy of the people.”

In turn, the media’s coverage of the president has mostly been negative, with a recent study from the Media Research Center showing that 92% of media coverage towards Trump in the month of May was negative, continuing a trend that has been consistent throughout Trump’s presidency. (RELATED: STUDY: Trump Received 90% Negative TV Coverage In 2018)

Additionally, Fox News’ ratings have consistently trounced the other cable news networks, often beating MSNBC and CNN combined.