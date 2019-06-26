Jay Sekulow: Trump Won’t Block Mueller From Testifying

President Donald Trump will not block former special counsel Robert Mueller from testifying to Congress next month and is not preparing a legal team for impeachment proceedings, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said Wednesday.

Sekulow shot down the possibility that Trump will try to prevent Mueller from testifying, either directly or through Attorney General William Barr, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper,

“No, there’s no legal moves that are being made here. Bob Mueller will testify, and I’m sure he’ll stick to what is in his report. I don’t expect there’s going to be a new revelation here. That certainly would be inappropriate,” Sekulow said.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees subpoenaed Mueller to testify July 17 about his report on the Russia investigation. Mueller said at a May 29 press conference that he considered his 448-page report of the probe to be his testimony, and that he had no plans to appear before Congress. (RELATED: 27 Questions Congress Should Ask Mueller)

Sekulow also indicated that the White House is confident that Democrats will not try to impeach Trump.

“We have no impeachment preparation team in place,” he told Tapper.

Sekulow said that though one-third of House Democrats have said they support impeachment, he doubts that Democrats in conservative districts will back the measure.

“I’m not a political prognosticator, but I think it would be a political mistake. Legally it would be ridiculous. Politically, I think it would be very dangerous,” he said.

