Tulsi Gabbard Rips Trump’s ‘Chicken Hawk’ Cabinet, Calls Out Bolton, Pompeo By Name

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticized President Donald Trump’s “chicken hawk” cabinet for leading the United States “to the brink of war with Iran.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s comments came during Wednesday night’s Democratic debates, responding to a question about Iran’s support for Hezbollah.

“Let’s deal with the situation where we are, where this president and his chicken hawk cabinet have led us to the brink of war with Iran,” Gabbard said. “I served in the war in Iraq at the height of the war in 2005, a war that took over 4,000 of my brothers and sisters in uniforms’ lives. The American people need to understand that this war with Iran would be far more devastating, far more costly than anything that we ever saw in Iraq. It would take many more lives and exacerbate the refugee crisis and it wouldn’t be contained within Iran. This would turn into a regional war. This is why it’s so important that every one of us, every single American stand up and say no war with Iran. We need to get back into the Iran nuclear agreement and we need to negotiate how we can improve it. It was an imperfect deal. There are issues like their missile development that needs to be addressed. We can do both simultaneously to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and prevent us from going to war.”

While stating that her “red line” would be “an attack against our troops,” Gabbard specifically pointed out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton for “creating a situation that just a spark would light off war with Iran, which is incredibly dangerous.” (RELATED: Tucker Takes Aim At ‘Bureaucratic Tapeworm’ John Bolton For Fomenting War With Iran)

“That’s why we need to deescalate and Trump needs to get back into the Iran nuclear deal and swallow his pride and put the American people first,” she concluded.

WATCH:

