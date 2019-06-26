Media

Tulsi Gabbard — And America — Wonder Why Warren Is Getting ‘More Time’ In Debate

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Tulsi Gabbard, along with a fair few Americans, wondered why it seemed like Elizabeth Warren was getting more time than the other candidates during the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday.

Gabbard tweeted a comment that she said was made by her sister, saying, “It’s clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They’re giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren’t giving any time to Tulsi at all.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Trump’s ‘Chicken Hawk’ Cabinet, Calls Out Bolton And Pompeo By Name)

Gabbard wasn’t the only one who thought so.

But things weren’t necessarily what they seemed. At the very beginning, the time was definitely skewed in Warren’s favor.

At the halfway point, it appeared that Warren and Booker were nearly tied for the most time allowed.

But as the evening wrapped, Warren fell to third place behind New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

In addition to the time, some noted that the content of the questions favored Warren as well.