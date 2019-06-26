Tulsi Gabbard — And America — Wonder Why Warren Is Getting ‘More Time’ In Debate

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Tulsi Gabbard, along with a fair few Americans, wondered why it seemed like Elizabeth Warren was getting more time than the other candidates during the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday.

Gabbard tweeted a comment that she said was made by her sister, saying, “It’s clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They’re giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren’t giving any time to Tulsi at all.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Trump’s ‘Chicken Hawk’ Cabinet, Calls Out Bolton And Pompeo By Name)

It’s clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They’re giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren’t giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi’s sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

Gabbard wasn’t the only one who thought so.

Warren gets first question and last closing. @TulsiGabbard was right, NBC wants Warren. — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) June 27, 2019

Really enjoying Question Time with Elizabeth Warren. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 27, 2019

Warren getting most of the air time. DeBlasio says American health care is not working and he’s worked up about it. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 27, 2019

Two questions for Ms. Warren already but none for Tulsi. Come on! — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 27, 2019

Warren now gets three questions before any other candidate has gotten two — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 27, 2019

Warren is getting the most questions. Which means she’s getting the most comfortable, and the most specific. It’s a real advantage on a stage this big. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 27, 2019

But things weren’t necessarily what they seemed. At the very beginning, the time was definitely skewed in Warren’s favor.

Warren is getting the lion’s share of speaking time so far. We’re tracking live here: https://t.co/pvm1qvgYE9 pic.twitter.com/fRLyGTtFfQ — Kevin Schaul (@kevinschaul) June 27, 2019

At the halfway point, it appeared that Warren and Booker were nearly tied for the most time allowed.

Most talk time so far:

Booker 6’20

Warren 5’19

Klobuchar 5’05

Castro 4’47

O’Rourke 4’47 Least:

Ryan 2’11

Delaney 2’13 — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) June 27, 2019

But as the evening wrapped, Warren fell to third place behind New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Warren now in 3rd place in terms of the time clock (according to the WaPost) pic.twitter.com/sS2L9xmJ6U — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) June 27, 2019

In addition to the time, some noted that the content of the questions favored Warren as well.

Weird how NBC “News” didn’t have time to ask Dem frontrunner Elizabeth Warren any questions about her phony Native American heritage, but had enough time to ask Tulsi Gabbard (polling at 1%) about controversial past LGBT statements…I wonder why that is? ????????#Rigged #DemDebate — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 27, 2019

Warren has now gotten less speaking time than Booker AND Beto — and the substantive foreign policy Qs (Iran and Afghanistan) went to other candidates. (Warren has been for withdrawal from Afghanistan since 2012.) https://t.co/YeqVdOhcaY — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2019

There was not a single question asking Elizabeth Warren about pretending to be Native American. #DemDebate — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 27, 2019