New York Yankees Set Home Run Record, Homer In 28 Straight Games

The New York Yankees set a new Major League Baseball record by hitting a home run in 28 consecutive games after lead-off hitter DJ LeMahieu smashed one to left field Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees have suffered an absurd number of injuries this season as their two star hitters Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have missed a large portion of the season with lingering injuries. (RELATED: Bench-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out After Bunt Breaks Up No-Hitter)

Players like LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have been asked to fill in for their absences and they have rewarded manager Aaron Boone in a virtually flawless way. The Yanks broke the record of 27 consecutive games with a homer previously held by the Texas Rangers in 2002.

Here is the video of the record-setting homer:

Yankees homer tally = 2️⃣8️⃣consecutive games That’s an MLB record, folks. (via @YESNetwork)pic.twitter.com/0TFsSpXZfi — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) June 25, 2019

The MLB is seeing a massive increase in home runs throughout the season as Christian Yelich, Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger continue to smash home runs. The Yankees, however, are on a ridiculous pace that no other team may be able to match.

With Judge getting healthier, the lineup is stacked beyond belief. Every single player has the ability to hit a home run in any section of the ballpark. That would be enough for most teams, but not the Yankees as they just added power hitter Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners.

The AL East divisional leaders look to be showing no signs of slowing down currently up six games on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The rest of the league needs to be extremely afraid.