‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 2 Preview Shows Kayce Taking Leadership Role, Altercation Between Rip And Walker

The preview for the Wednesday night episode of “Yellowstone” is awesome.

In the preview for the second episode of season two of the hit show, we see John convincing Kayce to take a massive leadership role and force the people to respect him over Rip. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

How will he do that? Well, it looks like violence is the answer to that question. He can also be seen getting a badge at some point.

If Kayce joins the livestock enforcement agency, then it’s a done deal. He will have officially sealed the spot of the heir to the ranch.

We also see an altercation between Walker and Rip, which I also think we all saw coming. Watch it below:

What did I tell you all? What did I tell you? I told you things weren’t going to slow down as the season advanced, and it’s clear as day that’s the case.

Kayce needs to step up into second-in-command of the ranch behind his father, and it looks like he first needs to put Rip in his place to get that done.

Tune in tonight on the Paramount Network to watch it all unfold. We got a lot of action in the season two premiere. Something tells me it’ll be even crazier tonight.

Make sure to check back tomorrow morning for my entire recap and review!