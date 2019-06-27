Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne Tweets In Response To Criticism Of Weak Football Schedule

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has attempted to defend the football team’s atrocious schedule this year.

In response to criticism of the cupcake slate for the Crimson Tide, Byrne tweeted in part, “Scheduling is challenging. It takes two teams to make it work where there is mutual interest and dates that work.”

Scheduling is challenging. It takes two teams to make it work where there is mutual interest and dates that work. We are very appreciative of the schools who have agreed to H&H series (TX, WVU, ND & OU). Working on more & occasional neutral. #RollTide https://t.co/aDO2FRMRzy — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) June 23, 2019

Nice try, Byrne, but I’m not buying what he’s selling. Give me a break. Scheduling is tough? Alabama is a premier program. (RELATED: SEC Repeals Rules Regulating Alcohol Sales In Stadiums)

Scheduling isn’t tough at all, or at the very least it shouldn’t be for a team like the Crimson Tide. The reality of the situation is that Alabama should be ashamed for their schedule this season.

The best team they play in the non-conference is Duke! Duke! They also play New Mexico State, Southern Miss and WCU.

How does the frosting all on those cupcakes taste?

I don’t even want to hear about how tough the SEC conference is. Outside of LSU, there’s probably not an entire team in the conference capable of keeping it within single digits.

What an absolute joke. I know the SEC wants to pretend like it’s some elite conference, but real football fans aren’t fooled.

We know exactly what it’s about, and the laughable slate for Alabama is just proof they don’t actually want to challenge themselves.

Do better, Alabama. Do much better.