Editorial

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne Tweets In Response To Criticism Of Weak Football Schedule

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts a pass against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&amp;T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has attempted to defend the football team’s atrocious schedule this year.

In response to criticism of the cupcake slate for the Crimson Tide, Byrne tweeted in part, “Scheduling is challenging. It takes two teams to make it work where there is mutual interest and dates that work.”

Nice try, Byrne, but I’m not buying what he’s selling. Give me a break. Scheduling is tough? Alabama is a premier program. (RELATED: SEC Repeals Rules Regulating Alcohol Sales In Stadiums)

Scheduling isn’t tough at all, or at the very least it shouldn’t be for a team like the Crimson Tide. The reality of the situation is that Alabama should be ashamed for their schedule this season.

The best team they play in the non-conference is Duke! Duke! They also play New Mexico State, Southern Miss and WCU.

How does the frosting all on those cupcakes taste?

I don’t even want to hear about how tough the SEC conference is. Outside of LSU, there’s probably not an entire team in the conference capable of keeping it within single digits.

What an absolute joke. I know the SEC wants to pretend like it’s some elite conference, but real football fans aren’t fooled.

We know exactly what it’s about, and the laughable slate for Alabama is just proof they don’t actually want to challenge themselves.

Do better, Alabama. Do much better.