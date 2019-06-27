‘My Spanish Is Terrible’: Andrew Yang Live-Tweeting The Debate Was Better Than The Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was not on the debate stage Wednesday, so he opted to live-tweet his own observations as the first group of ten candidates squared off.

Yang, who is scheduled to appear in the second group of candidates debating Thursday, began diplomatically by simply calling the debate “interesting.”

This debate is very interesting. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019



But as former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke broke into Spanish during his first opportunity to speak, Yang remarked, “My Spanish is terrible.” (RELATED: Beto Spends Half His Time Answering In Spanish While Cory Booker Watches, Shocked)

My Spanish is terrible. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019



(He later apologized to his Spanish teacher, telling her that it was not her fault.)

Sorry Ms. Trovato my 9th grade Spanish teacher – not your fault. ???? — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

Later observations included concern over how to keep a straight face if another candidate was answering a question and he was still in the shot.

The trickiest thing will be keeping my facial expression neutral while the person next to me is talking and I’m on camera. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

When technical difficulties forced an unplanned commercial break, Yang was quick to blame “the Russians.”

Oh no – technical difficulties. It’s the Russians. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

Yang appeared to be particularly interested in the fact that a small step might be offered to make candidates appear taller.

Inside scoop – you get an option as a candidate to have a little stage to stand on for the #DemDebate to make you look taller. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

His overall assessment was both accurate and lacking in substantive information.

This debate both flew by and was 2 hours long. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

Yang’s final conclusion was simple: “I wonder who will play me on SNL.”

I wonder who will play me on SNL. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 27, 2019

Yang left only one question unanswered: when he takes the stage Thursday, who will be live-tweeting?