Yang Says His Presence At Debate Is ‘Proof Our Democracy Still Works’

Longshot presidential candidate Andrew Yang declared that his presence on the Democratic debate stage was “proof our democracy still works” Thursday night.

“First, I want to thank everyone who put me on the stage tonight. I am proof that our democracy still works,” Yang said.

WATCH:

He made his case that he is the one candidate who could draw voters from across the political spectrum during his closing statement.

“The right candidate to beat Donald Trump will be solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected and will have a vision of a trickle-up economy that is already drawing thousands of disaffected Trump voters, conservatives, independents, libertarians, as well as Democrats and progressives,” Yang said.

“I am that candidate. I can build a much broader coalition to beat Donald Trump,” he continued. “It is not left, it is not right, it is forward, and that is where I will take the country in 2020.”

Yang had a few standout moments at Thursday’s debate in Miami. However, he also paused for a moment when asked how he would afford giving every U.S. citizen over 18 years old $1,000 a month — a signature policy.

“Oh, so, it’s difficult to do if you have companies like Amazon — trillion-dollar tech companies — paying literally $0 in taxes while they’re closing 30 percent of our stores,” Yang started, earning a positive response from the audience. (RELATED: Biden Jokes About Hugging Debate Opponents Who Attack Him)

Many social media users enjoyed Yang’s commentary on the Wednesday debate, though he did not take part.

“My Spanish is terrible,” he joked on Twitter Wednesday, referencing several candidates who spoke Spanish during the first debate.

Yang qualified for the June round of debates in March after receiving donations from 65,000 individuals.

